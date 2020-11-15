Thomas A. Pendel, 60, of West Hartford passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 of glioblastoma. He was a resident of Touchpoints at Farmington for the past year. Born in San Francisco, CA, to Carolyn and David Pendel, he grew up in West Hartford. He attended West Hartford Public Schools Special Education Program. He is survived by his parents and his sister. Tom was born with intellectual disabilities, but was able to live independently with the help of visiting aides from agencies provided by the State of CT. He was especially close to Maurene of Handz-On who took care of him and looked out for his well-being. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2019 and underwent surgery and follow up treatments. He entered Touchpoints at Farmington and lived there for the remainder of his life. Tom was always positive about his life. Even when he lost his mobility he continued to make plans, visit state parks and restaurants. He was especially fond of going to Mystic Aquarium and the Dinosaur State Park. He was always looking forward to life. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford with a graveside service for family. Sheehan Hilborn Breen has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com