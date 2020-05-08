Thomas Herman Martocci, 72 of Huntersville, North Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut on March 10, 1948 to the late Herman Martocci and Ann Mancaniello Martocci. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister-in-laws, Mary Martocci and Donna Youngs, his brother-in-law, Louis Vozzolo, Jr. and his nephew, Robert Youngs, Jr. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, April Vozzolo; daughter, Lisa Reger and husband Jared of Cornelius, NC; beloved grandchildren Natalie and Marcus; brothers John Martocci and wife Terri Ann, and Joe Martocci and wife Jean; brother-in-law David Vozzolo and wife Ann; brother-in-law Robert Youngs; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom grew up in Hartford, CT, graduated from Buckley High school in '66, graduated Fairfield University in '70 with a BS in Business Management degree and earned an MBA from University of Hartford. His entire, successful career, 40+ years was spent working for Aetna Insurance Company where he was a highly respected Director in IT overseeing the Data Centers of the company; dedicated to his job and his team, investing in them both personally and professionally. A diehard NY Giants and Boston Red Sox fan, Tom was a selfless, extremely generous and caring individual who always put family before himself. He was always smiling and laughing - that laughter was infectious and uniquely him. His happy places were hanging at the pool, in front of the grill cooking for family and friends (aka the "grill master"), at the golf course with friends and in the presence of his grandchildren who brought him an infinite amount of joy and got him through the hardest fight of his life, beating pancreatic cancer at 70 years of age. Tom relished his years in retirement, traveling and seeing many parts of the US, Caribbean and Europe with his wife and friends and playing golf several times a week. Tom had a positive impact on so many lives, and his memory will remain in our hearts forever. Tom's family welcomes everyone to remember and celebrate his wonderful life through a virtual memorial service on Saturday, May 9th from 2 - 4pm. The first hour of the service will be reserved for family members only. Everyone else is welcome to join us at 3pm. A Zoom link to the memorial service has been added to the obituary listing on kepnerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmount, Colorado, 80502. Raymer-Kepner Funeral Home & Cremation Services is caring for the Martocci family. Online condolences and memories may be left at kepnerfh.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 8, 2020.