Veronica A. (Silvestri) Martinez "Ronnie', 71, of Newington, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital surrounded by the love of her family. Ronnie, the daughter of the late Josephine Yurcho and Frank Silvestri was born on January 3, 1949 in Trenton, NJ. Ronnie lived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania before settling in Connecticut. Ronnie graduated from Greater Hartford Community College and then went on to earn her Master's Degree in Nursing from University of Hartford, graduating in May 1996. Ronnie was employed at Hebrew Home and Hospital and retired from Avery Heights. The most important thing to Ronnie was her family. She enjoyed planning every event; whether it was a major holiday or just someone stopping by. Ronnie enjoyed shopping and cooking to ensure everyone was happy and full. Ronnie leaves to cherish her memory, her beloved children Ronald and Jennifer Martinez of Newington; Lisa Martinez Harvey of West Hartford; Marlene and Christopher Francis of Newington; Denise and Paul Poulin of South Windsor; Rebecca Martinez of Cranston RI, 14 Grandchildren and 9 Great-Grandchildren that meant the world to her. Ronnie was predeceased by her brother Ciro Silvestri and will be missed by her sisters and brother in laws; Gloria (La) Fasanella; Kathy and John Hardesky; Victoria and Curt Bucchi; Beata Chapell; Clara and Sam Lecato. As well as many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was a mentor to many and loved by all. She will truly be missed. Revelation 21:4 He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." Until we meet again. A celebration of life for Veronica will be held privately. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is assisting her family. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.duksa.net
.