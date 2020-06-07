I will miss Aunt Ginny so much. She was so generous with her time and her love. We only got to see her a few times over the past few years but my daughters both loved the time spent with her, as did I.

Some of my favorite memories from Aunt Ginny our how she would Keep me updated with family events. Family was very important to her and Im so blessed that she was part of mine.

Kit (Newton) Fintzel

