During my 25 years of friendship with Ginny, we enjoyed many trips from Cape Cod to Arizona. One special vacation in Florida included granddaughter Jackie joining us to swim with dolphins.
Ginny was a person who willingly took care of family. Her twin brother Victor, her father Victor, aunts Agnes and Wanda, Uncle Vic and cousin Eddie all benefited from her love and attention.
Until recently, she shared fun and conversation with friends at the Saybrook Point pool. Sometimes she did water aerobics! Ginny also looked forward to her monthly lunch bunch date with friends.
She will be missed by many, but I will miss my best friend every day.
Virginia A. Newton, beloved mother and grandmother, succumbed to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 83 at Middlesex Hospital on June 1, 2020. Ginny and her twin brother Victor were born in Boston, MA on April 9, 1937 to Victor and Anna (Grenda) Newton. She graduated from Emmanuel College in Boston, MA and later earned a master's degree at University of Saint Joseph in West Hartford, CT while raising her two children in Glastonbury, CT. Ginny's life was focused on helping others. She spent most of her career as a teacher and counselor. She was an active volunteer, and along the way, helped families in need, drove senior citizens to medical appointments, and counseled those struggling with addiction. Ginny was an avid reader, an excellent writer, and a strong competitor on "Words with Friends." She loved to travel and enjoyed experiencing other cultures. She was a very spiritual person, and though she will be missed by her family and friends, her family is comforted by her belief that she has moved on to a better place. Ginny leaves behind her son Jack Hartigan and his wife Cathie of Wilton, CT; her daughter Anne-Marie Hartigan of Manchester, CT; her granddaughter Jackie Ofria of Stamford, CT; her grandson Will Hartigan of New York, NY; her dear friend Carol Manning of Old Saybrook, CT; several nieces and nephews; and her very attentive cat Oliver. She was pre-deceased by her siblings Patty, Victor, and Brian. Ginny's family would like to extend a special thanks and recognition to the hard-working doctors and nurses of Middlesex Hospital who tirelessly cared for Ginny and others during this difficult time. A private gathering to honor Ginny's life and scattering of ashes will be planned at a future date. Those wishing to make a donation in her name, may do so to sistersplacect.org to help address the problem of homelessness.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.