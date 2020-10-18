Virginia I. Morse, 94, beloved wife of the late William L. Morse for 47 years, died at home on Monday, October 12, 2020. She was born in Winona, MN on August 9, 1926, daughter of the late Clifford and Edith (Olson) Irgens. Virginia grew up in Wisconsin and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1948. When she moved east for her first job as a dietician, she met Bill and permanently left behind her beloved Midwest. They raised their family in Wethersfield; "Jins" later moved to Rocky Hill and then Manchester. She was a long-time member of Emanuel Lutheran Church. Jins was active in many organizations, including the PTA and Junior Women's Club (President). She was a substitute teacher for many years and later worked at Merchants Reporting Service. After Bill's death, she volunteered at the D'Esopo Resource Center. She loved watching and talking sports, playing bridge, needlework, and reading. Annual family vacations at the lake, initiated by Jins and Bill, are still being enjoyed 30 plus years later. She leaves three daughters and sons-in-law, Diane and Gary Troutman, Lynn and Earnest Sharpe, Wendy and Kenneth Tomlinson Jr.; eight grandchildren, Jeffrey (Stephanie) Troutman, Gregory Troutman, Danielle (Ariel) Sharpe, Erica Sharpe (Ryan Taylor), Jeremy Sharpe, Alicia Tomlinson, Melanie (Nicholas) Wagner, Kenneth Tomlinson III; and six great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Andrew, Nicholas Jr., Georgia, Violet, and Finn. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Philip Pontius. The family extends a thank you to her caregivers and hospice team. Burial will be private, and a memorial service will follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 311 Capitol Ave., Hartford, 06106 or Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation, 103 Vision Way, Bloomfield, CT 06002. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, Wethersfield, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
