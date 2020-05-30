Walter R Schubert, 88, of Troy, NH and Nevis W.I. passed away peacefully at home, with family and friends by his side on, Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born in Manchester, CT on October 24, 1931. He joined the Army in June 1949 and served in Korea until November 1952. He went on to attend Lowell Tech from 1952 to 1954, where he met his future wife, Elaine Kenney from Lowell, MA. They were married on October 22, 1955, and lived in Glastonbury, CT. He worked for the Pratt and Whitney Aircraft company from 1954 - 1989, as the manager of the retirement section human resources department. In 1990 they moved to Troy, NH and spent their winters in Nevis W.I. Elaine passed in August 2007. To view an online Tribute, leave a message of condolence, of for more information please go to www.csnh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 30, 2020.