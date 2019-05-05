Wayne G. Burwell, 86, died April 29, 2019. Wayne was born in New Haven, CT, on February 21, 1933 and attended Notre Dame High School, West Haven ('51). Wayne went on to attend Yale University, receiving a bachelor's degree ('55), a master's degree ('56) and a doctoral degree ('62) in mechanical engineering. On September 3, 1955, Wayne married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Dorothy E. Meloy. From 1956 to 1959, Wayne and Dorothy lived in Mt. Clements, MI, while Wayne worked at General Motors Research Labs. In 1962, Wayne and Dorothy returned to Connecticut, eventually settling in Wethersfield. Wayne joined the United Aircraft Corporation / United Technologies Corporate Research Labs (UTRC) in East Hartford, CT. After 30 years, in 1992 Wayne retired having served for 10 years as Director of Research, held three US patents and authored more than 25 scientific papers. Wayne was listed in Who's Who in the East, Leaders in American Science, American Men and Women in Science, and Who's Who in Aviation and Aerospace. He was also past president of Industrial Research Institute (IRI). Wayne was one of the founders and the first president (1971-1975) of Wethersfield Hockey Association and a dedicated fan of the Hartford Whalers.Wayne is survived by his loving wife Dorothy of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, brother Jay of Micca, FL, his 4 sons Gregory (Jane) of Wethersfield, CT; David (Sharon) of Princeton, NJ; Donald (Gail) of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and William (Amy) of Rockville, MD and 7 grandchildren; Louis, Benjamin, Eliza, Matthew, Daniel, Grace and Mia. Wayne will be cherished forever for his honesty, integrity, humility, creativity, and love for his wife and family. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019