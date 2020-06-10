Carol Beth Phillips, 80, of Spanish Springs, Nevada, passed away May 23,.2020. She was born to parents Thomas Ward Goodwin and Pearl Irene McCord, on Oct. 20, 1939 in Altoona, Kansas.

She graduated from Elk City High School, Kansas in 1957, and went on to study music at Southeastern State University in Durant, Oklahoma, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in music education degree in 1977.

Carol married William Henry Phillips in 1982 in Watonga, Oklahoma, celebrating 38 years of marriage.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband William H. Phillips, her sons Mark David Harrell and John William Harrell, stepson William Henry Phillips Jr, and stepdaughter Lisa Diane Becker, brother James Robert Goodwin, and sister Barbara Irene Harris.

She was preceded in death by parents Thomas Ward Goodwin and Pearl Irene McCord, her sister Phyllis Lee Goodwin, and stepdaughter Lori Denise Tighe.

"I go to the hills when my heart is lonely

I know I will hear what I've heard before

My heart will be blessed with the sound of music

And I'll sing once more."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store