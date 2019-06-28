David Brian Cope passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019, after a long hard battle with glioblastoma brain cancer at the age of 59 with his wife Gina by his side at home in Lake Havasu City.

David is survived by his wife, Gina; their four children, Athene Marie, August Martin, Cassandra Jean and Celyna Pilar(her husband Lamar Hemric); and their five grandchildren Brookelynn Don, Lauralynn Joe, Aria Lily Lynn, Matthew David James and Weston Cruz, whom he loved and adored so very much. He is predeceased by his father Bedford Gwen Cope, his brother Michael Cope, grandmother Gracie Cole and sister in-law Cheryl Spiegelberg

Oct. 19, 2002, he married Gina. Together, they had many adventures off-roading, camping with their children. David and Gina moved from Spring Valley, California for a new adventure to live in Lake Havasu City. On April 2, 2017 they moved into their new home. David started a new job at the Islander Resort, where he loved working with the people. He felt like it was a second family. David had an unconditional love for his wife, children and in-laws. David will be forever deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A celebration of life is set for July 13, 2019, 1 p.m. at the Islander Resort, 751 Beachcomber Blvd., Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86403. Any Cards, flowers or donations please send to 4260 Comstock Drive, Lake Havasu City, Arizona 86406 c/o Gina Cope his wife. Published in Today's News Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019