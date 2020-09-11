Marvin Calvin Knox, 74, of Lake Havasu City, went to be with His Lord on August 26, 2020 after experiencing a sudden cardiac arrest on August 12th. He was born in Portland OR to Walter & Patricia Knox and raised in Bellevue, WA. Marvin was a retired firefighter and paramedic for the Portland Fire Bureau. Prior to that, he was a commercial airline pilot, a bush pilot for the Alaskan Bureau of Land Management, and an instructor for private aircraft pilots. He is veteran of the US Army having fought in Viet Nam.

He loved and was loved by his wife of 21 years, Marta, his son James Knox (Heather), his daughter Laura Burton (Matthew), his stepson Kolby Belk (Tommie) and his foster son Warren Fleming; his sisters Kathleen Knox, and Sharon Thompson (Dave). He leaves behind 10 amazing grandkids. We all miss him something fierce.

Marvin loved God and followed Jesus all his adult life. A celebration of his life will be held at Covenant Church on Saturday September 12th at 2:00 pm in Lake Havasu. He will be interred at Mt Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent Washington later this month.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley Ryan House in Phoenix, AZ or your local hospice organization.





