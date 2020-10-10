Neil Esmay, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on September 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Neil was born in Great Falls, Montana to Duane and Edna Mae Esmay and was one of six children.

At 17, Neil lied about his age so he could join the Navy. He proudly served his country during World War II and qualified for a WWII Victory Medal.

After leaving the military, Neil moved to Kansas, where he met the love of his life, Norma. They began their life together on April 2, 1950, and over the years, had three sons, Mike, Greg and Doug.

When Neil heard about a new city being developed by a lake in the Arizona desert, he was intrigued, so he and Norma flew to Lake Havasu City on the McCulloch flights to check it out. They saw a future there, so they, with their sons in tow, moved to Lake Havasu City in August 1967. In 1981, Neil began his own construction company, Esmay & Son's Construction, and he became well-known for the quality homes he built. As early settlers, and still long-time residents, the family is considered Lake Havasu City Pioneers.

Neil loved fishing, wood carving and was an accomplished carpenter. There wasn't anything that he couldn't make out of wood. He was also a member of the Lighthouse Club and was responsible for helping to build many of the lighthouses that dot the shoreline of Lake Havasu. Today, you can see the Esmay Family Lighthouse, a replica of the Split Rock Lighthouse, at the northwest corner of the Island, of which he was very proud.

Neil is survived by his wife, Norma, sons, Mike (Susie), Greg (Nancy Dreier) and Doug (Jan), grandchildren Ryan (Paula), Kristine (Michael) Drebes, Cassie (James) Anderson, Alicia Esmay, Chancey (Desiree Hensel), Denelle (Chris) Scanlan, Austin (Amanda) Esmay, and eleven great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church on October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LHC Lighthouse Club.

