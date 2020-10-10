1/1
Neil Boyd Esmay
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Esmay, of Lake Havasu City, passed away on September 18, 2020, at the age of 92. Neil was born in Great Falls, Montana to Duane and Edna Mae Esmay and was one of six children.
At 17, Neil lied about his age so he could join the Navy. He proudly served his country during World War II and qualified for a WWII Victory Medal.
After leaving the military, Neil moved to Kansas, where he met the love of his life, Norma. They began their life together on April 2, 1950, and over the years, had three sons, Mike, Greg and Doug.
When Neil heard about a new city being developed by a lake in the Arizona desert, he was intrigued, so he and Norma flew to Lake Havasu City on the McCulloch flights to check it out. They saw a future there, so they, with their sons in tow, moved to Lake Havasu City in August 1967. In 1981, Neil began his own construction company, Esmay & Son's Construction, and he became well-known for the quality homes he built. As early settlers, and still long-time residents, the family is considered Lake Havasu City Pioneers.
Neil loved fishing, wood carving and was an accomplished carpenter. There wasn't anything that he couldn't make out of wood. He was also a member of the Lighthouse Club and was responsible for helping to build many of the lighthouses that dot the shoreline of Lake Havasu. Today, you can see the Esmay Family Lighthouse, a replica of the Split Rock Lighthouse, at the northwest corner of the Island, of which he was very proud.
Neil is survived by his wife, Norma, sons, Mike (Susie), Greg (Nancy Dreier) and Doug (Jan), grandchildren Ryan (Paula), Kristine (Michael) Drebes, Cassie (James) Anderson, Alicia Esmay, Chancey (Desiree Hensel), Denelle (Chris) Scanlan, Austin (Amanda) Esmay, and eleven great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the Community Presbyterian Church on October 17, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to LHC Lighthouse Club.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's News Herald from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home
21 Riviera Boulevard
Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403
(928)855-4949
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved