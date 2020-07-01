Sandra entered our world on Sept. 28,1945 and passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 4:55pm.
She was born in Ellensburg, Washington, and when she retired she retired from banking.
She was an avid crossworder and a creative woman who loved doing crafty projects when she wanted (that she didn't end up finishing). She loved reading and playing Words with Friends. She enjoyed fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and spending time with friends and family. Her passion was spending all her time and (Norman's money) in Laughlin, Nevada, gambling and winning big.
They sold their house in 2000 to be on the road and travel, but when they came to our beautiful town of Lake Havasu City they fell in love and purchased a home, a week later, to enjoy the winter weather in Arizona.
She is survived by her husband; Norman Barchenger, her children; Steve, Stacy and Ross, her stepchildren; Cindy and George, Timothy and Liz (deceased), Janice and Scott, Loretta and Jay, Roy and Margene, her 17 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; Art and Virginia Thompson and her brother; Bob.
A memorial service for Sandra will be held at a later date in Ellensburg, Washington.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home.
