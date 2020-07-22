1/1
Shirley Aileen Brunell
1937 - 2020
Shirley Brunell, 82, passed away July 8, 2020 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. She was born July 25, 1937 in Huntington Park, California to Harold and Orpha June. She attended Bell High School and worked for Pacific Telephone for 42 years.
In December 1957, Shirley married the love of her life, Dale Brunell. Together they shared 62 ½ years of marriage and were blessed with two children, Darryl and Mindy, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Shirley enjoyed knitting, reading and spending time with family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Orpha June, and her brothers, Jim June and Clarence "Shorty" June.
Shirley is survived by her husband Dale, her son Darryl (Kelly), her daughter Mindy (Rob), her 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
She was loved by her family and will be greatly missed.
Services were entrusted to the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home. Thoughts and condolences can be sent to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card go to www.sendoutcards.com/lietzfraze.

Published in Today's News Herald from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
