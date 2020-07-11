Wilma Gene Lloyd aged 94 passed away peacefully of natural causes on Sunday July 5, 2020 in Bullhead City, AZ. She was born March 5, 1926 in Hendrickson, Butler County, Missouri to James Arthur Riggins and Zora Belle Osborn. Her mother died when Wilma was 4 ½ years old. She always felt the loss of not knowing her mother. She was the youngest of seven children: Ira, Arthur, Naomi, Orville, Margaret, Hattie and Wilma. All of her siblings have passed before her.

She married William Edgar Lloyd on Feb 5, 1945 in Corning, Arkansas. They were married 61 years when he passed on May 26, 2006 in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He was the love of her life. They lived many years in Poplar Bluff, Missouri before moving to southern California in January 1968. She worked in retail sales at various places in California over the years. After Bill's passing, she lived with her son Michael and his wife for 13 years, she traveled with them to Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico and the east coast visiting several states and to Missouri visiting relatives there. A special trip for her was going to visit her mother's grave in Rocky Ford, Colorado in 2010. The last 10 months of her life was spent at Davis Place assisted living nearby in Bullhead City, Arizona.

Bill and Wilma had three children: Janice Marie Lloyd Ponchaud and husband Ray Ponchaud, William Michael Lloyd, and wife Carolyn and David Lee Lloyd and wife Angelina. They had four granddaughters Shannon, Jennifer, Annette, Michele and one grandson David. Five great-granddaughters, Lauren, Rachel, Diana, Kali, and Chloe and two great-grandsons, Brandon and Travis, two great great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Wynnie who both were born in June 2020.

She loved reading the bible daily and attending church when she was able. There were many family gatherings at the Lloyd home over the years. With lots of good food and memories. She was loved by all and will be deeply missed.

She will be buried next to her husband at Lake Havasu Memorial Gardens on July 14th. Graveside service for immediate family.

