Mary Carolyn Nilest, age 78, wife to the late Edward Nilest, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Norton Hosparus. Mary was a resident of Thrive Memory Care at Beckley Creek in Louisville at the time of her passing. Mary was born to the late Sylvan and Marjorie Ricketts Wallace New Castle. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Glenna Powell and Judi Rice.

Mary retired from General Electric, Appliance Park and was a 1958 graduate of Valley High School. She had a love of writing poetry, and caring for animals.

She is survived by her three children, Daniel Shumate (Wiffi), Donna Coppage (Mark), and Michael Shumate (Amy); along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Kentucky Humane Society, 241 Steedly Drive, Louisville, KY 40214 (502) 366-3355.

4400 Memorial Gardens Dr

Louisville , KY 40216

Published in Henry County Local from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2019

