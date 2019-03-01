The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
DOLLIE F. GILLEN

DOLLIE F. GILLEN, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. She was born October 8, 1924, in Fort Gay, W.Va., daughter of the late Luther and Mary Thompson Copley. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, H. Robert "Bob" Gillen; a sister and brother-in-law, Betty (Milton "Jabo") Jordan; and one brother, Bobby Wray Copley. A homemaker who cherished time with her family, Dollie also enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington. She is survived by her two children, Donna (Bill) Dingus of South Point, Ohio, and Hunter Gillen of Chesapeake, Ohio; two brothers, Luke Copley of South Point, Ohio, and Birch (Janet) Copley of Proctorville, Ohio; grandchildren, Cara Dingus (Dominick) Brook of Logan, Ohio, Rebecca Dingus of Mount Pleasant, Mich., Parker Gillen of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Leslie (Mike) Rickman of Cincinnati, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Hugh Oliver Brook, Darian French, Bella Rickman, Bo Rickman, Chase Rickman and Seth Rickman; and a special niece, Debbie Jordan Pierce of Gallipolis, Ohio. Friends may visit 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A private burial will take place Saturday morning, March 2, 2019, at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville, Ohio. All are invited to a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
