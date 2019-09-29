|
JOSHUA TYLER CALL, 18, of Milton, passed away September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Eric Waugh. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born June 4, 2001, in Huntington, a son of Brian and Gustie Chapman Call of Hurricane, W.Va. He is also survived by two sisters, Alexas and Desaree Call; one brother, Justin Call; and maternal grandmother, Ethel Davis. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019