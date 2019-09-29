The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
JOSHUA TYLER CALL


2001 - 2019
JOSHUA TYLER CALL, 18, of Milton, passed away September 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Eric Waugh. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. He was born June 4, 2001, in Huntington, a son of Brian and Gustie Chapman Call of Hurricane, W.Va. He is also survived by two sisters, Alexas and Desaree Call; one brother, Justin Call; and maternal grandmother, Ethel Davis. Visitation will be after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
