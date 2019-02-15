







JULIENNE SHINN McNEER, of Huntington, died Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was the daughter of Lorabee Chanson Shinn and Thelma Josephine (Smith) Shinn born on the 28th day of October 1927 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was educated in the public schools of Chicago Illinois and graduated from Huntington High School. While attending Huntington High she participated in the drama and arts offered. In 1947 she met Selden S McNeer, Junior at Fort McClellan, Alabama. After his return to the United States following a tour of duty in Nurnberg, Germany, they were married September 3, 1947, in Trinity Episcopal Church. She had four children Selden III, Gregory, Julienne Jo and Susannah Ashbaugh. She was devoted to the arts and was instrumental in creating the docent program at the Huntington Galleries which is now the Huntington Museum of Art. She was also a student of the ancient cultures of Mesoamerica and particularly in the Yucatan Peninsula, the Oaxaca area, the Valley of Mexico and Palenque, together with other areas of pre-Columbian cultures. She enlisted the aid Marshall University and in conjunction with the art department earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Mesoamerican and pre-Columbian cultures. She also participated in the Huntington Community Arts organization and in stage productions of that organization at their theater on 14th Street West both by acting and performing the many chores required in the production of plays. In addition to her work at the Huntington Museum of Art in creating the docent program she was also on the collections committee which selects the works of art to be kept in the museum. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 520 11th St., Huntington, WV. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service in the church parlor.