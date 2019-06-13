







LACEY MARSHALL LUCAS, 82, of Ironton, claimed his rewards as he entered heaven on June 11, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, W.Va. The devoted son of the late Raymond and Dena McConda Lucas was born in Barboursville, W.Va., on May 25, 1937. Lacey joined the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1960. While serving at Loring Air Force Base in Loring, Maine, he met the love of his life, Constance Mae Folsom. They were married December 20, 1960, and together celebrated 55 years of marriage. Connie preceded him in death on July 11, 2016. Lacey leaves behind a daughter, Lisa Rae Lucas and her husband Aaron Bailey; his treasured grandchildren, Meghan Rae Martin and Andrew Lucas Christian. Through them he gained his bonus grandchildren, Kyle Martin and Ashlee Christian. On the first day of this year he was blessed with a great-grandson, Kayden Ace Christian, who quickly became his shining star. Lacey retired as an adult education instructor from Collins Career Center. He was previously employed with the Ironton Coke Plant for 19 years. There are no words to express the totality of the loss to our family. Dad was the true epitome of a family man, always putting us first and leaving us without a doubt of how very much he loved us. We were so fortunate to call him ours and will spend the remainder of our lives honoring his legacy. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for the dignified care provided. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Ken Martin officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary