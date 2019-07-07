







LELAND "BUDDY" WELCH DICK, 87, of Milton, passed away peacefully at The Village at Riverview on July 3, 2019. He was born January 3, 1932, in Huntington, the son of the late Oakley and Lilly Bias Dick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clelan "Skeeter" Dick, and sister, Lucille Dick Holmes. He is survived by his lovely wife of 62 years, Lillian Dick; and two sons, Shawnee and Ellen Dick of Indianapolis, Ind., and David and Candace Dick of Culloden; as well as two daughters, Cathy and Phil Amend of Independence, Ky., and Carrie and Gerald Vanston of Huntington; and ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Buddy served in the United States Navy (1952-1956). Buddy and Lillian met during the Korean War conflict while he convalesced from a war injury and she was his nurse at the Boston Naval Hospital, Boston, Mass. He retired from INCO after 37 years. He was a member of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, Barboursville, and 51-year member of The Grand Lodge of WV, Lebanon Lodge 68, Beni Kedem Shriners. After retirement he enjoyed his volunteer work as a chaperone driver for local families to Shriner Hospitals for Children; world travel with his Lily as they circumnavigated the world twice; and the company of his many, many friends and family members. Funeral services will be at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. A visitation will take place from 9 to 11 a.m., funeral at 11 a.m., and burial services to follow at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. In lieu of flowers, kindly donate to , , or your favored charity. The family would like to thank all the staff and caring members of The Village at Riverview and Hospice of Huntington. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019