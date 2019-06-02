







CPL. MATTHEW THOMAS RIDEOUT, 25, left this earth at his home in Virginia on May 18, 2019. Matthew was born February 10, 1994, in Huntington, W.Va. He is survived by his wife, LaKesha Rideout of Quantico, Virginia. His parents are Mary Anne Burns (Ollie) of Citra, Florida, and Brian Michael Rideout (Carol) of Ironton, Ohio. Two sisters are Katherine Elizabeth Call of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Briana Danielle Rideout of Ocala, Florida. Maternal grandparents are Betty Clay Adkins of Chesapeake, Ohio, and the late Tommy Don Adkins of Midkiff, W.Va. Paternal grandparents are Judith Estep (Rodney) of Flatwoods, Ky., and Glen Rideout of Chillicothe, Ohio. Matthew was a Corporal in the Marine Corps and was a combat instructor for The Basic School at Quantico, Virginia. He also served 4 years in the Army Reserve. Matthew will be greatly missed by other family members and friends too numerous to list and by a host of his fellow Marines. His service was on Monday, May 27, 2019, at the United States Marine Memorial Chapel at Quantico, Virginia.