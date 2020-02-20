Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Marie Scott. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

( May 09, 1954 - January 08, 2020 ) Elizabeth (Liz) Marie Scott, 65, of Miami, Florida passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020. Liz taught hundreds of preschoolers through the years - not only numbers and ABC's, but how to get along with one another - all based in love. Liz was the owner of Little Friends Preschool, Inc. Liz shared her love of gardening with her preschool children. One of her favorite projects was to teach the children to enjoy their fresh grown vegetables. Liz enjoyed traveling as well as attending cultural events. Liz was passionate about animals and had several rescue pets. Liz's lifelong friends included those from Miami Senior High Band, New Directions, and Honoria Sisters. Liz was a 1976 graduate and proud supporter of Florida State University. Liz is survived by her wife Mary McKenry of Miami, FL., her sister Mary Hill Bush (Tom) of Madison, AL., her sister Sue-Reid Kais of Roebling, NJ., her brother James Joseph Scott (Patricia) of Merida, Yucatan Mexico, her brother Dan Williams Scott (Pat) of Orange Park, FL., her niece Reid Carter (Charlie) of Aliso Viejo, CA., her nephew Thomas Bush III (Jennifer) of Madison, AL., her nephew Brian Scott (Medina) of Roswell, GA., her niece Shannon Scott of Jacksonville, FL., her nephew Stephen Mayhew of Longstown, PA., her niece Karen Sica of Levittown, PA., her nephew Joe Scott (Florence) of San Jose, CA., her nephew Michael Scott (Victoria) of Kissimmee, FL., her nephew David Scott (Cindy) of Sanford, FL., her nephew Peter Scott (Ema) of Orlando, FL., and 21 grand nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Feb. 22, 2020 at 12:30 at Temple Israel. In lieu of flowers, you may wish to consider contributions to Joshuas Heart Foundation or

