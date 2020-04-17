Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evan J. Langbein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Age 73, of Miami Lakes passed away 4/14/20 from Alzheimer's Disease. Evan grew up in Miami. He graduated from Miami Senior High after which he attended the U. of Fla. and obtained his B.S. in Journalism. Evan was a reporter for the St. Pete Times and the Miami Herald. He then attended U. of Fla. College of Law. He was proud to be a 7-year "Gator" and bled "Orange and Blue." He was an intense football fan and inconsolable if the Gators or the Dolphins lost. Evan began his legal career clerking for Judge Norman Hendry of the Florida 3rd DCA. He was Bd. Certified in Appellate Law and admired by the legal community as a "lawyer's lawyer" who had the uncanny ability to recall the exact citation of cases. Evan also was a distinguished arbitrator on the American Arbitration Association's Labor, Employment, Commercial and International panels. In 1996 he and his wife Leslie Weiner Langbein, Esq. formed Langbein & Langbein, P.A. where he practiced until his retirement. Evan gave freely of his legal services to persons in need and in 2016 received a Pro Bono Award from the Dade County Bar Ass'n. He equally devoted time to his community, serving as a coach of Optimist Baseball and Softball for numerous years and as a member of Temple Beth Emet's Board of Directors. Evan is survived by his wife of 46 years, Leslie, their children, Jessica (son-in-law Richard Knight) and Aaron (daughter-in-law Rachelle Arpin Langbein), his grandsons, Aaden and Maddox, his brother Professor Stanley Langbein, his caretaker Giselle Rivas and her husband, Ridel Salvador and numerous cousins and friends. Services are private. A celebration of his life will be held later this year. Donations in his memory may be made to any charity helping our community cope with COVID-19.

