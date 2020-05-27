Harold Gaines passed away May 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Harold was born in Boston and graduated from Admiral Farragut Academy of St. Petersburg, Florida in 1950. He is survived by Louis and Joan Gaines, his grandchildren, Austin, Stephanie, Blake, and Marcella, and his great grandchildren, Penny and Aaron. Harold owned and operated The Armored Car Corporation of Florida, and later developed and operated The Holiday Inn of Downtown Coral Gables. He will be remembered for his sharp wit, endless generosity, and his love for good wine. Private services were held Sunday, May 24th, at Mt. Nebo Miami Memorial Gardens.



