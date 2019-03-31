Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helene M. Stevens. View Sign

STEVENS, HELENE M. 85 a lifetime resident in Miami died Feb 28, 2019 with her daughter and family by her side. Born Oct 5, 1933 in Hartford Conn., to Hugh & Regina McLinden. The family moved to Miami Beach and remained a Floridian until her death. During her formative years, she received a Catholic education from Gesu High School and Barry University. Mrs. Stevens was an accomplished realtor for 40 years and formed lasting friendships with her clients. Mrs. Stevens was a devout Catholic and volunteered at the , Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart and St. Williams Rosary Makers in Naples, Fl. She was a "Eucharistic" Minister & Lector. Her interests included cooking, playing scrabble and worldwide travel with her daughter who was a Purser with Pan American Airlines. Mrs. Stevens son, John Stevens II, preceeded her death and is survived by her daughter Gina and Douglas Maddox, 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Mass will be held at St. Hugh's Catholic Church, Coconut Grove, Fl on April 4, 2019 @11:30am followed by the internment at Woodlawn Park Cemetery South.

