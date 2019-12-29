Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert S. Quartin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Quartin, Herbert S. , born October 30, 1927, passed November 25, 2019. Came to Dade County in 1941 with father, Irving, mother, Ruth and younger sister, Janet. He attended Miami Sr. High School, served in World War II and attended University of Florida, where he was a member of Pi Lambda Phi fraternity. Retired as President of Tropical Paper Box Co. 2007, which was founded by his father when he came to Miami. Herb was one of the first members of the Coconut Grove Sailing Club, spending many hours enjoying sailing on Biscayne Bay. Herb later became a member of Coral Reef Yacht Club. As a member of COral Reef, he was very active on the race committee, "Original Monday Night Irregulars," the Admirals Club and the Spoonbills. Herb was elected Commodore in 1997. In 2007, Herb was elected Dock Walloper, an honor bestowed to a member for service to Coral Reef Yacht Club. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Edythe (Edee), daughter, WendyAnn, son, Dale (Nancy), 2 grandchildren and excellent Care Assistant, Cassandra. Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date.

