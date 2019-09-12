KRAICER, ISSAC On the morning of September 11, 2019, Issac Kraicer of Pembrook Pines, Florida and formally Newton, Massachusetts passed peacefully at the age of 94. Isaac was born in Gostynin Poland to Eliezer and Golda Kraicer. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Rachel Kraicer, his son John Kraicer and his wife Ronnie of New York City, NY, his daughter Zahava Kraicer of Napa CA, his son Leonard Kraicer and his wife Marjorie of Chelmsford, MA and three grandchildren Jessica Hall, Eli and Morris Kraicer and two great grandchildren, Grace and Hunter Hall. Isaac was very involved in the remembrance of the Holocaust. This culminated in his book, Living in the Shadow of Tyranny, the Isaac Kraicer Story. During his residence in Florida, Isaac spent many years visiting schools in the local community telling children his stories first hand. A service will be held at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 1668 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA, on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12:30 PM. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC.

