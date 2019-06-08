Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Abbott Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ABBOTT Jr., JAMES H., 66, of North Bay Village, Florida, passed away on April 25th at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Jim was born to James H. Abbott and Mary Louise Abbott on May 31, 1952. He attended Jamesville - Dewitt High School, graduating in 1970. He went on to earn a degree in Political Science at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. Jim began his career at Cambridge Filter in Syracuse. He then began his lifelong passion for international commerce by joining Heidl's Inc., obtaining his Customs Brokers License. His career opportunities took him to Houston, Seattle, Long Beach and Miami. Early in his career Jim also became a Certified Foreign Trade Zone Specialist. His true talents and adventurous spirit took him throughout Asia. Over a 25 year period, he had business dealings and contacts in China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Viet Nam. With his international experience and reputation in the customs industry, Jim was a frequent guest speaker at various Department of Commerce trade seminars. Jim is survived by his wife Sidney, father James Abbott, brother Tom (Kathy) Abbott and nephews Sean, Casey and Jackson Abbott. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Louise, and sister, Amy. Celebration of life events are planned in Los Angeles and Miami in the upcoming weeks.

ABBOTT Jr., JAMES H., 66, of North Bay Village, Florida, passed away on April 25th at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina. Jim was born to James H. Abbott and Mary Louise Abbott on May 31, 1952. He attended Jamesville - Dewitt High School, graduating in 1970. He went on to earn a degree in Political Science at Le Moyne College in Syracuse, New York. Jim began his career at Cambridge Filter in Syracuse. He then began his lifelong passion for international commerce by joining Heidl's Inc., obtaining his Customs Brokers License. His career opportunities took him to Houston, Seattle, Long Beach and Miami. Early in his career Jim also became a Certified Foreign Trade Zone Specialist. His true talents and adventurous spirit took him throughout Asia. Over a 25 year period, he had business dealings and contacts in China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Viet Nam. With his international experience and reputation in the customs industry, Jim was a frequent guest speaker at various Department of Commerce trade seminars. Jim is survived by his wife Sidney, father James Abbott, brother Tom (Kathy) Abbott and nephews Sean, Casey and Jackson Abbott. He is predeceased by his mother, Mary Louise, and sister, Amy. Celebration of life events are planned in Los Angeles and Miami in the upcoming weeks. Published in the Miami Herald on June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close