James (Jimmy) R. Sabatino, of Bal Harbour, Florida, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 18, 2019. Born in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, he attended Hazleton High School and upon graduation served in the U.S. Army in Vienna, Austria. Upon completion of his service, he attended George Washington University, where he received his undergraduate degree, and then went on to receive his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law, where he was president of the student body. Thereafter, as a proud member of the Florida Bar for more than 60 years, he enjoyed a successful law practice, first in Miami and then in Bay Harbor Islands. He formed Sabatino and Spindel, P.A. with his partner, Sally Spindel, and they practiced together for more than three decades. During the course of his esteemed career, he was appointed and served as an Industrial Claims Judge for the State of Florida and was an author, lecturer, and adjunct professor, serving for many years on the faculties of both Nova Southeastern Law School and the University of Miami. Jimmy had a wonderful, joyous life, and he accomplished so much, but he was more than just the sum of his accomplishments. Jimmy personified "joie de vivre." He was always upbeat, sunny, and optimistic, and as a result, everyone fortunate enough to be in his orbit was also "up." You could not be unhappy if you were with Jimmy. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James and Anna, his dear brother Donald and his beloved son, Christopher, taken from us much too soon. Jimmy is survived by the love of his life and law partner, Sally Spindel; his beloved children, Vincent, Robert, Anthony (Lauren), and Rhonda (Anthony); his beloved grandchildren, Jimmy, Kevin (Chelsea), Natalie, Christopher, Julia, Dylan, and Fiona; his beloved great-grandchildren, Ariana and Lucas; and his siblings, Joan (Hector) Manfredo, Cam (Olin) Head, Anna Marie Sabatino, Mary Ann Gertz, and Sammy Sabatino. Jimmy is also survived by Sally's children, Myra Spindel (Bart Chepenik) and Barbara Spindel (Jonathan Blum), and her grandchildren, whom he loved and considered his own: Molly, Leah, Liv, Lucy, and Nathan. Jimmy will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Private memorial services for family will be held in his memory.

