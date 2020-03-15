Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Seward Johnson Jr. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Johnson, John Seward , Jr., sculptor of hyper-realistic figures inhabiting cities around the world, creator of New Jersey's Grounds For Sculpture and the Johnson Atelier, and grandson of Robert Wood Johnson, founder of Johnson & Johnson died Tuesday, March, 10, 2020, surrounded by his family at his winter home in Key West, Florida. He was 89. The cause was cancer. At the age of 38, Seward Johnson had been a painter when his wife, Cecelia Joyce Johnson, noticed that he had a mechanical aptitude and encouraged him to try sculpture. Less than a year later, Johnson won the top prize at the Design in Steel Awards. From the beginning, he focused on creating life-sized bronze sculptures of people engaged in daily activities to honor "the beauty of the rituals of everyday life." It was in 1980 that Johnson first achieved wide acclaim, followed by citywide exhibitions in Rome and Berlin, and a growing number of collectors. "Double Check", Johnson's 1982 bronze sculpture of a businessman was the only Ground Zero piece to remain intact after the attacks of September 11th, 2001. As The New York Times reported: "While 'Double Check' evolved into a memorial to all who perished, it was also a fitting metaphor for the city: though the sculpture had been knocked loose from its moorings, it endured." 'Most people who like my work are timid about their own sense of art," Johnson explained. "I love to draw it out of them, because they have strong inner feelings. They've been intimidated by the art world.' His later work explored iconographic references. A series that immersed viewers in life-sized tableaux of Impressionist subjects was among The Corcoran Gallery of Art in Washington's all-time draws and was later exhibited along the Seine in Bougival near Paris. As Johnson became more prolific, he opened a studio in his native New Jersey that expanded to become the Johnson Atelier a technical school and an open foundry for other sculptors that revolutionized control of the medium. Previously, the ancient secrets of casting had been well guarded. The Atelier gave artists freedom over own their work, attracting some of the world's great sculptors. Seward Johnson, the son of John Seward Johnson and Ruth Dill, was born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, on April 16, 1930. His father, a director of Johnson & Johnson, helped chart the company's international expansion. His mother was the daughter of a member of the Bermudian colonial parliament, whose younger sister, Diana Dill, married the actor Kirk Douglas. Johnson lived with his three sisters in several locations across the United States and Europe. He attended the Forman School in Litchfield, Connecticut to address his acute dyslexia, and the University of Maine at Orono. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, from 1951 to 1955. After the war, he dutifully took a management job in the family company, but it was later made severely clear to him that his future was not there. He would undergo a period of painful searching to find his place, which his marriage to Cecelia Joyce provided. As his career took off, so did his reputation for being a well-known raconteur. Close friend Joyce Carol Oates joked, "Seward often tells great stories, and a few of them are even true." Yet when it came to himself, he was unflinchingly honest. "After years of being afraid into my forties to show who I really was," he later wrote, "I had to burst out and say, 'Here, this is the real me. Take me or leave me!'" As Johnson's reputation as an artist flourished, he began plans for a sculpture park with a vision as detailed as his figures. Visitors would be "encouraged to overcome any natural, habitual, or learned resistance or fear of art, for an experience that elevates the soul and heals the spirit." The now-forty-two-acre Grounds For Sculpture gained international acclaim since its opening in June 1992 and features the works of more than 150 artists. Still, many in Seward's family felt his greatest gifts were reserved for them. "He was just capable of not taking anything for granted in his field of vision, always considering something from an upside-down point of view," his son John S. Johnson III, co-founder of BuzzFeed, recalled. "What he did for me is open my eyes." His nephew Michael Greenleaf felt Seward's greatest lesson was "to extend yourself to give yourself to the situation. Be generous over and over." J Seward Johnson, Jr. who resided in Hopewell, New Jersey; Nantucket, MA; New York City, and Key West, Florida, is survived by his wife Cecelia Joyce; his son, John, and his wife, Susan; his daughter, India, and her husband Eliot, and five grandchildren.

J Seward Johnson, Jr. who resided in Hopewell, New Jersey; Nantucket, MA; New York City, and Key West, Florida, is survived by his wife Cecelia Joyce; his son, John, and his wife, Susan; his daughter, India, and her husband Eliot, and five grandchildren.

