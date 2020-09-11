1/1
Jose Antonio Reyes Dupont
Jose Antonio Reyes Dupont was born on April 21, 1936, in Cuba. Jose was needlessly lost to a preventable death on September 4, 2020, due to COVID-19. He leaves behind 4 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. He will be cremated. Jose was a loving father and grandfather who was a political refugee. He was jailed for 12 years in Cuba where he was treated horribly and tortured for protesting Fidel Castro. He sought asylum in the United States on the Mariel in 1980. He later became a citizen and called Miami home where he raised his family. Jose, like so many others, should not have died from COVID-19; his family should not be Marked by COVID. His death is due to the carelessness of Governor Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump who rushed to reopen without a plan, causing cases to skyrocket in Florida. They refuse to acknowledge the severity of the crisis or give clear direction on how to mitigate or minimize risk. The Cuban American community and other communities of color are stuck with the bill: needless, preventable deaths.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 11, 2020.
