Martin Alman

Martin was born 8/8/31 to Fay & Murray Alman in Laurelton, Marty went to Va Tech and received a degree in Economics, then served in the US Army in Germany. He continued his education at Hofstra with an accounting degree. In 1955, he married Bobbie Lancet and moved to Florida in 1967 with their two kids, to join the family business in marine accessories. After selling the business, Marty went back into accounting for the last 48 years building relationships with clients that truly became his family. A true Mench, he was loved by everyone! Martin is survived by Bobbie Alman, his wife of 65 years, sons Michael & Steven(Denise), daughter-in-law Jennifer and six loving grandchildren, Jamie(Adam Breit), Stephanie, Lauren, Ashley, Jason and Ryan and great grandson Miles.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 16, 2020.
