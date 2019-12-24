Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip M. CARLTON Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARLTON, Philip M., Jr., 89, passed away in his home on December 23, 2019. He was surrounded by his loved ones - son, Philip and his wife, Cynthia; grandson, Steven Carlton; companion, Beverly Scott. He is predeceased by wife Dorothy and daughter Susan. Mr. Carlton was a prominent criminal defense attorney and had practiced law in Miami since 1959. In his later years, he became an integral figure of St. Louis Catholic Church, active in numerous groups. He hosted "The Winding Road" for Radio Peace for many years. He was especially proud of his association with the Knights of Columbus and being a fourth degree honoree. He volunteered as a chaplain at Everglades Correctional Institute from 2000 until shortly before his passing. He saw this as a mission directed by God and had an indelible impact on many lives. He was affectionately known as "Doc." In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Catholic Hospice. The family will be forever grateful for their compassionate, professional care. Visiting hours will be at St. Louis Catholic Church on Thursday, 12/26 from 6-8pm and on Friday, 12/27 from 4-5pm with a Funeral Mass beginning at 5pm.

