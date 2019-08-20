Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Clark Runge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Runge Clark, 96, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at her residence in Palm Beach Gardens. She was born on June 6, 1923 in Williamsville, New York. She was raised in Williamsville and Wilmington, Delaware, moving to Miami in 1949. She moved to Palm Beach Gardens in 2012 to be closer to family. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Russell Swaine, and her second husband, Raymond Runge, as well as a brother, William Clark and two sisters, Shirley Smith and Helen Homiak. She is survived by a son, Richard Swaine and his girlfriend Connie Betterley from Tallahassee, a daughter Bobbi Bowers and her husband Brian Bowers, 2 grandsons, Kevin Bowers and his wife Katie Bowers and Bret Bowers and his wife Lauren Bowers, 2 great grandchildren, Rusty Bowers and Zoey Bowers all from Palm Beach Gardens and a sister Barbara Carl from Lewes, Delaware as well as many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Fenwick Island, Delaware at a later date. She spent many summers in Fenwick Island with her extended family and it is truly our family's favorite place. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

