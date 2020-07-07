1/1
The Honorable Sheldon R. Schwartz, 76, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at his home in Aventura, FL. He is survived by his beloved wife Linda of 49 years, son Brett Schwartz (Jennifer), daughter Stacy Magadov, four grandchildren Lauren, Ellie, Ryan & Caroline, and cherished K-9 companion Tara. Shelly was born in the Bronx, NY on February 10, 1944 to Rea and Max Schwartz and grew up in Westchester County. He received his undergraduate degree from Monmouth University and earned his law degree from Suffolk University Law School before his admission to the New York Bar in 1969. He moved to Miami to practice law in 1971. Shelly may be most remembered for the 27 years he practiced as a criminal defense attorney followed by 16 years serving his community as a Judge in Miami-Dade County until his retirement in 2012. Funeral services will be held on July 5, 2020 at 9:30am. We invite you to join us virtually via Zoom Meeting ID: 846 850 8893. Donations in Shelly’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Broward County.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 7, 2020.
