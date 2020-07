Or Copy this URL to Share

Smith, Robert Wadleigh 82, passed away on July 17, 2020 in Panama City, FL. Born in Ilion NY, he lived many years in Miami as an employee of Eastern Airlines. He is survived by his wife Gale (King) Smith, sister Sally McNeil as well as 4 children, 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Arrangements are being made through Kent-Forest Lawn in Panama City FL.



