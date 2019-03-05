Karla M. Langley, born in Lakeview, Ore., to Rosenetta Cloud and Raymond Cloud, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 28, 2019.



She was married to Leon Langley Jr. for 28 loving years and they resided in Merrill, Ore., for 18 years. Karla is survived by her husband Leon Langley Jr., parents Rosenetta and Raymond Cloud, sister Charlotte Rozell, and uncles Richard Cloud, Marvin Cloud, and David and Rita Hyatt. Karla was also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Amy and Carrol Cloud as well as Olive and Pat Hyatt.



Karla was loved by all that knew her, but most of all her husband of 28 years, Leon Langley Jr. Karla was an inspiration to all of her loved ones and friends. She had an infectious smile that would light up the room. Her strength was known by all as she always triumphed in her numerous battles, but she still managed to make time for things she was passionate about such as hunting, snowmobiling, and camping with her family and friends. Karla loved to tell stories of her adventures with Leon as well as childhood stories. Shespent most of her recent years caring for her great-nieces and great-nephew Taya, Briley, and Liam Shaw.



A celebration of life potluck will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Merrill Civic Center from noon to 2 p.m. Published in Herald And News on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary