Shirley Irene Wonser Montgomery Hill was born on December 4, 1930 in Klamath Falls, Ore. She took her Sentimental Journey from this life, to her final home on April 24, 2020, with family at her side.



Shirley worked for Pacific Northwest Bell, in Klamath Falls from 1949 to 1983.



She married the love of her life, G. Keith Hill, on Nov. 25, 1956 at the home of her parents, Irene and Fay Montgomery, on what was then called the Ashland Keno Highway. Keith preceded her in death on June 16 2016. Shirley was an active member of the Mazama Telephone Pioneers, Eulalona Chapter of the DAR, having served as Vice Regent, Orson Avery Stearns Circle 40 of the GAR, and Falcon Heights HOA serving as President for many years.



She is survived by her oldest daughter Denise Christian, (Craig) of Marysville, Wash., their children Morgan Stitch (Mark), Matthew Christian (Vincy); and great-grandchildren McKenzie Stich, Tobias and Helena Christian, and her youngest surviving daughter Brenda Montgomery-Lund, and her daughter Maria Montgomery-Lund of Klamath Falls.



She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who were positively affected by her life and giving nature: friends Dru VanDenburgh, Robert Purkhiser, and Roger Clavette, special friend and cousin Geri Wonser, and sister Leona Cicciglione. One of her last requests was no final "party," which will be honored at this time.



Thanks to the following people: Pam Kinder Kennedy, Mary Lou Prater, Beverly McClain, and Dru VanDenburgh. Her cremains rest with that of her late husband, and youngest daughter Caroline Belle Hill. She is now with the love of her life once again, on their Sentimental Journey together forever.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store