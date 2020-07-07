1/1
ALLAN EARLEY
Allan Brett Earley, age 54, of Denison, entered into eternal life Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Earley was born June 1, 1966 in Denison, Texas the son of Finis and Evelyn (LaFever) Earley. He married the love of his life, Antonia "Toni" Guthrey. Allan was a ham radio operator. His handle was "KC5KNV ." He loved his animals, playing his guitar, and go hunting and fishing. Allan especially loved the Lord, and his family. He was a caring and loving man, who will be greatly missed by all who knew an loved him.
Mr. Earley leaves behind his beloved family, wife, Antonia Guthrey of Denison, TX; brother, Raymond Earley of Southmayd, Texas; step sister, Misty Walker of Denison, TX; and other extended family. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, Finis and Evelyn Earley and step mom, Ruby Earley.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Kimberly Smith officiating. A Private interment will be held in Oakwood Cemetery in Denison. Allan will lie in state Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The family will greet friends from 4 to 7 p.m.
Condolences may be registered online at www.fisherfh.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home, located at 604 West Main in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
