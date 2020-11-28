1/
BERNA ROSE DAY
1936 - 2020
{ "" }
Graveside Services for Berna Rose Day, age 84, of Bonham, Texas will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Willow Wild Cemetery under the direction of Wise Funeral Home. Pastor Kevin Lane will officiate. Berna passed away Wednesday night, November 25, 2020 surrounded by family at her residence in Bonham, Texas.
Berna was born on September 17, 1936 in Jot-Em-Down, Texas, the daughter of Berna Middlebrooks and Rosia Bell Alice Jane Pickard Middlebrooks.
Berna leaves behind to cherish her memories sons, Ronnie Lee Day and wife Denise of Diana, Texas and Dale Day and wife Rhonda of Bonham, Texas; daughter, Dana Nichols and husband Kirk of Decatur, Texas; brother, Larry Michael Middlebrooks and wife Linda of Greenville, Texas; sister, Shirley Anne Carol and husband Tommy of Bossier City, Louisiana; 7 grandchildren, Dustin Dee Day, Holley Michelle Day and fiancé Joe Juarez, Brant Adam Day and wife Cheyenne, Clint Day and partner Laura Philips, Matthew Nichols and wife Julena, Andrew Nichols, and Sarah Nichols; 4 step-grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 7 step-great grandchildren, extended family and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 5pm to 7pm.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 28, 2020.
