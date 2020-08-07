Betty Gann, age 72, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020 in Denison, Texas.

Betty is survived husband of 41 years, Roy Gann of Denison; sons, Mike House of Ector, Kevin Gann of Denison, Michael Gann of Sherman, Tim Gann of Sherman; daughters, Renea Taylor of Denison, Tammie Wantroba of Denison, Patti Roe of Dallas, Kimberly Gann of Sherman; brother, Donald House of Blossom, TX; eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 am, August 8, 2020 in Fisher Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Oakridge Cemetery. Family visitation will be held Friday August 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm at Fisher Funeral home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral home located at 604 W. Main St. in Denison.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store