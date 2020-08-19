1/
BILLIE JEAN CAMERON
DENISON–Billie Jean Cameron, 86, of Denison died on Monday, August 17, 2020 at Homestead of Denison.
Graveside services were held at Georgetown Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.
She is survived by her son, Ken Cameron and his wife, Judy; daughter, Laura Morgan and her husband, Randy, all of Pottsboro; seven grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Moore Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 19, 2020.
