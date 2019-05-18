God has taken home an angel and we lost an angel.

Brenda Gayle Hix left her earthly home May 15, 2019 due to a heart attack.

She left behind her life partner of over 40 years, Sherry Heath, her brother and wife Terry and many, many friends.

She arrived on this earth July 31, 1943 in Grand Prairie, Texas to Elbert and Bessie Hix. Her family moved back to Van Alstyne shortly afterward. Where she lived until graduation from high school.

Her teenage years were spent in the roller rink in Sherman, where according to her, she was a legend skater.



She lived most of her life in Dallas and owned a type setting business.



She and Sherry returned to Van Alstyne in 1981 and started an antique business. She was an old soul who loved objects (along with their stories) from the past. They traveled the country buying and selling and doing antique shows. They ran their own show for 8 years in Warrenton, Texas during a Roundtop weekend.



For the last 30 years Brenda and Sherry owned the Durning House Restaurant and B&B. They closed this business in December, 2018 and began their retirement journey.

Brenda's latest and most beloved project was renovating the Durning House into a duplex. It was her opportunity to repurpose doors and architectural items she had collected over the years. She was so proud of what she was creating and was about a month away from its completion.

Brenda always had a smile for everyone she met and an infectious laugh to go with it. She loved life in Van Alstyne.

Brenda loved animals and gave a home to many. Her cat, Ringer, just crossed over the rainbow bridge not long ago. Cats and dogs she took in were all strays. She would be happy to know that any measure of condolences be made to ARF House in Sherman, Texas. It is a no kill animal shelter.

As with most others, Brenda was called home too soon. She was the happiest in her life now more than ever and looked forward to the years ahead.

Her faith in God was an inspiration. It was evident in the way she lived, letting God direct her path and to allow Him to emanate through her life. A celebration of life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel, with Sarah Macias, officiating.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, located at 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 18, 2019