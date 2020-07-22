SHERMAN–Private graveside funeral services for Brenda Lee Scharff were held at Gunter Cemetery. Ms. Scharff, 69, passed away Sunday, July 19 at the Homestead of Sherman.
Brenda was born January 20, 1951 in Sherman to the late Henry Lee Scharff and Louella (Logston) Scharff. After graduating college, she dedicated 30 years of her life to Scharff Crane, the family business. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very proud that her father was a founding member. She will be remembered for her kind, generous heart, her infectious laugh, her love of the Lord, her forever positive outlook on life, her deep love for her only grandchild, and her devotion to her dogs. She will be dearly missed.
Ms. Scharff is survived by her son Jarod Saye and his wife Amy of Celina and one granddaughter, Harper Saye of Celina. She was preceded in death by her parents.
