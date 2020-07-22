1/1
BRENDA SCHARFF
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–Private graveside funeral services for Brenda Lee Scharff were held at Gunter Cemetery. Ms. Scharff, 69, passed away Sunday, July 19 at the Homestead of Sherman.
Brenda was born January 20, 1951 in Sherman to the late Henry Lee Scharff and Louella (Logston) Scharff. After graduating college, she dedicated 30 years of her life to Scharff Crane, the family business. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was very proud that her father was a founding member. She will be remembered for her kind, generous heart, her infectious laugh, her love of the Lord, her forever positive outlook on life, her deep love for her only grandchild, and her devotion to her dogs. She will be dearly missed.
Ms. Scharff is survived by her son Jarod Saye and his wife Amy of Celina and one granddaughter, Harper Saye of Celina. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
My heart goes out to the Scharff family for the loss of their loved one. Brenda was my dearest friend. I could tell her anything and she always knew what to say to me. We called ourselves Lucy and Ethel. Rest In Peace my sweet angel. Can’t wait to see you in heaven. Love you.❤
Sharon Arnett
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved