On Monday, May 6, 2019 Daley Evans Stephens, 16, of Sherman, Texas left this world and was received into the arm of our Savior, Jesus Christ. Daley was born May 16, 2002 in Denison, Texas to Jamie Brem Stephens and Kenneth Stephens.

Daley was a student of Tom Bean High School.

Daley leaves behind precious memories with his beloved family; parents, Kenneth and Jamie Stephens; brothers, Timothy Robertson and wife, Ashtin, Clayton Robertson; sister, Taylor Shelton and husband, Jeremy; brothers, Kevin Langston and Shelby Langston; grandmother, Linda Perkins; great grandmother, Billie Hunter; aunts and uncles, Shane and Kimberly Brem, Chad and Amber Brem, James and Moody Stephens, Kelly Shuff, Mark Stevenson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronnie and Helen Brem, and Joe Perkins.

Daley loved fishing, hunting and just being outside. He loved his truck and talking about trucks; and Jeep rides. He was always playing music and loved to sing along. Eating was one of his favorite past times, especially a good burger or steak. Daley loved his family with his whole heart and always enjoyed being with them. His boisterous presence, big hugs and warm smile were always welcomed. Daley was a "good boy" to everyone that knew him and will be deeply missed everyday.

Funeral services for Daley will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 10, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Sherman with Pastor Chris Dowd and Pastor Mike Moody officiating. Interment will follow in Cedar Cemetery in Luella. Family and friends will gather to visit and celebrate his life from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Tom Bean Volunteer Fire Department.

