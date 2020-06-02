On Saturday, May 30, 2020, Donald Lloyd Morrison, loving husband, and father of two children, passed away at the age of 78.
Don was born on September 28, 1941 in Sherman, TX to Jessie and Roy Morrison. He attended a trade school in Dallas, TX where he received a degree as a machinist. He worked for Texas Instruments in Sherman, Tx for 40 years as a Tool and Die maker. Don was a veteran of the United States Army. On August 11, 1966 he married his beloved wife, Barbara Morrison of Sherman. During their 53 years of marriage, they raised two children, Gary Don Morrison, and Michelle Renee Chapman.
Don had a passion for fast, classic cars, especially corvettes. One of his proudest achievements was when he was awarded the NCRS (National Corvette Restoration Society) Award naming him an official NCRS judge. This was awarded after countless hours and years of study. He was a perfectionist in his trade. He was an avid drag racer up util last year. He loved to go to his shop and work meticulously on a project and listen to old time country music. He was a quiet man unless the conversation was about cars, and then watch out! Don was a highly intelligent man whose children give full credit for helping them through high school and college mathematics. Don and Barbara were loyal members of the Luella First Baptist Church since 1984. He will never be forgotten and was loved dearly by his family and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Roy Morrison and mother, Jessie Morrison. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his two children, Gary and Michelle, son-in- law, Brian, his sister, Pat Boess, brother-in-law, Bo Boess, his five grandchildren: Shelby Baio and husband Luke, Hayden Phelps and wife Sierra, Justin Morrison, and wife Claire, Landon Chapman and Chesny Chapman. Don has three great grandchildren: Evan, Carolyn, and Grace Baio. He leaves behind his best friend and cousin, Ronnie Adams and wife Darlene Adams and very special nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors.
Mr. Morrison will be available for viewing from noon to 5:00 PM Tuesday June 2 at Waldo Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman. Services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Flowers or donations may be sent to Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 2, 2020.