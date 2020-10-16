OMAHA, NE–Evelyn Joyce Northum, 76 of Van Alstyne, TX, died September 15, 2020 at her residence in Omaha, NE. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Friendship Cemetery in Sherman, TX. She is survived by her sister, Mary Barnhill of Omaha, NE; her nephew Nick (Tracie) Barnhill of Oklahoma City, OK; her niece Danette (Dana) Duffy of Bennington, NE and two great nieces Ella Barnhill of Oklahoma City and Dalanie Duffy of Bennington, NE and one great nephew Jake Barnhill of Oklahoma City, Ok.

