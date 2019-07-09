On Friday, July 5, 2019 the Lord called Frank Ross Watkins, 82, to his heavenly home.

Mr. Watkins was born November 24, 1937 in Whitewright, Texas the son of L. A. and Lillis (Clancy) Watkins. In high school he played football and baseball for Whitewright. After high school he graduated from El Centro College in Dallas, where he learned to be an electrician. Frank was not only a great electrician but a excellent carpenter as well. He married the love of his life, Velma Stapp, June 4, 1960 in Denison. Frank served his country proudly in the U. S. Army. He collected sports memorabilia, especially sports cards. He was a member of the Car Club and owns a Model A Car. He attended Truth Church. He was a devoted, loving husband taking excellent care of his wife, until her passing in 2018. He missed her deeply and we find comfort in knowing that they are together again. Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Frank leaves behind his family, son, Phillip Watkins and wife, Connie of Denison; granddaughter, Jessica Sue James; great-grandchildren, Corie Franklin, Aaliyah Aline James-Franklin; and sister, Dixie Mallard of Harvest, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, L. A. and Lillis Watkins, wife, Velma Watkins, brothers, Jim, L. A. 'Chuck', and Norman Watkins, and sisters, Viola 'Red' Watkins, Ethel Green, and Betty Clancy.

Funeral services with Military Honors will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Chapel with Pastor David Gilbert officiating. A private interment will be held at Cedarlawn Memorial Park in Sherman. Family visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday July 10, 2019 at Fisher Funeral Home.

