Graveside services for Mrs. Ilene Phyllis Sutton Swinney, age 72, of Bonham, will be held at 3:00 PM on April 2, 2019 the Arledge Ridge Cemetery in Bonham. She passed away on March 30, 2019 at the Seven Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation in Bonham, Texas.

She was born in Glendale, Washington to her parents Mr. and Mrs. Sutton. She married William Wesley Swinney and he preceded her in death on June 19, 1995 in Bonham, Texas. She was a Nanny by trade and was an artist and enjoyed playing Bingo with her friends at the nursing home and she loved watching old movies.

She is survived by her friends and neighbors of the Seven Oaks Community.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 PM on April 2, 2019 at the Wise Funeral Home in Bonham, prior to the