1/1
JOHN WILLIAM THOMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BELLS–John William (JW) Thompson was born to James Jefferson and Velma Grace (Kirby) Thompson on September 24, 1954 in Sherman, Texas. He grew up in Sherman and attended Sherman High School. Following high school, he began working at Phillips Concrete until April 1977 where he became employed at Fisher Controls in Sherman. He worked there for 44 years until his death.
JW met and later married Connie Potter Thompson of Bells, Texas on December 14, 1990. They built a life together in Bells with their daughters and granddaughters. He was a faithful member of Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison where he attended worship, Bible classes and participated in Men's Ministry. His favorite scripture passage was John 6:35-40.
At the age of 65, JW passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2020. He will be remembered for his deep devotion and love for his family and his strong faith to his Savior.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Ann Potter; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Thompson and Lenda Thompson and his in-laws, Leo and Edna Potter. He is survived by his wife, Connie Thompson; daughters, Lori Thompson of Round Rock, Texas and Kim Watson of Sherman; brothers Earl Thompson of Plano, Texas and Jerry Thompson of Kyle, Texas; one sister, Mary Summerhill of McAlister, Montana; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Shirley Monroe of Flower Mound, Texas and Bobby and Kim Potter of Denison, Texas; two granddaughters Emily and Alissa Thompson and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and co-workers.
A "come and go" visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Mullican Little Funeral Home. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. A Graveside service will be held July 30 at 10am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells. A memorial service will also be held to honor JW's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Park Avenue Church of Christ Youth Ministry, 3000 S Park Avenue, Denison, Texas 75020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells
754 State Hwy 56 East
Bells, TX 75414
(903) 965-4244
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Inc. - Bells

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Larry Little
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved