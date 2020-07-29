BELLS–John William (JW) Thompson was born to James Jefferson and Velma Grace (Kirby) Thompson on September 24, 1954 in Sherman, Texas. He grew up in Sherman and attended Sherman High School. Following high school, he began working at Phillips Concrete until April 1977 where he became employed at Fisher Controls in Sherman. He worked there for 44 years until his death.

JW met and later married Connie Potter Thompson of Bells, Texas on December 14, 1990. They built a life together in Bells with their daughters and granddaughters. He was a faithful member of Park Avenue Church of Christ in Denison where he attended worship, Bible classes and participated in Men's Ministry. His favorite scripture passage was John 6:35-40.

At the age of 65, JW passed away peacefully at his home on July 27, 2020. He will be remembered for his deep devotion and love for his family and his strong faith to his Savior.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Lisa Ann Potter; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Thompson and Lenda Thompson and his in-laws, Leo and Edna Potter. He is survived by his wife, Connie Thompson; daughters, Lori Thompson of Round Rock, Texas and Kim Watson of Sherman; brothers Earl Thompson of Plano, Texas and Jerry Thompson of Kyle, Texas; one sister, Mary Summerhill of McAlister, Montana; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bob and Shirley Monroe of Flower Mound, Texas and Bobby and Kim Potter of Denison, Texas; two granddaughters Emily and Alissa Thompson and numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends and co-workers.

A "come and go" visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Mullican Little Funeral Home. Only a limited number of guests will be allowed to enter the funeral home facility at any one time to maintain social distancing. A Graveside service will be held July 30 at 10am at Rose Hill Cemetery in Bells. A memorial service will also be held to honor JW's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Park Avenue Church of Christ Youth Ministry, 3000 S Park Avenue, Denison, Texas 75020.

